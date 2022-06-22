© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

The January 6th public hearings: What impact are they having?

Published June 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
A video exhibit is displayed as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues its second week of public hearings on key findings of its year-long probe, at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 21, 2022. (Al Drago/Pool Photo via AP)

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol continued its series of televised public hearings on Tuesday. The hearing concluded with emotional testimony from elected officials in Arizona and Georgia and from election workers who were subjected to harassment by Donald Trump and his supporters as the president plotted to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

Joining Tom now on our digital line is the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, Luke Broadwater, who covers the US Congress for the New York Times.

Luke Broadwater is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who covers the US Congress for the New York Times. (photo credit NYTimes)

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayHouse of RepresentativesHouse January 6th CommitteeLuke BroadwaterDonald Trump
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
