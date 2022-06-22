The January 6th public hearings: What impact are they having?

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol continued its series of televised public hearings on Tuesday. The hearing concluded with emotional testimony from elected officials in Arizona and Georgia and from election workers who were subjected to harassment by Donald Trump and his supporters as the president plotted to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

Joining Tom now on our digital line is the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, Luke Broadwater, who covers the US Congress for the New York Times.