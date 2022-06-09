© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

"This Will Not Pass": Chronicling an embattled American democracy

Published June 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Alexander Burns-ThisWillNotPass_Burns.Photo © Cassidy DuHon_crop.png
Alexander Burns, with his New York Times reporter-colleague and co-author Jonathan Martin, has written a compelling new account of how COVID, Donald Trump and the January 6th Insurrection have challenged American democracy as never before in the nation's history. (Burns photo (c) Cassidy DuHon/cover image Simon and Schuster)

“Let me be very clear to all of you, and I've been very clear to the President. He bears responsibilities for his words and actions — no ifs, ands or buts. I asked him personally today, does he hold responsibility for what happened? Does he feel bad about what happened? He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened and he needs to acknowledge that.”

—House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, speaking with fellow Republicans about Donald Trump’s culpability for the attack on the Capital on January 6th of last year.

The Special Committee investigating that attack and efforts to overturn the election will hold its first public hearing tonight. WYPR will carry NPR’s live coverage beginning at 8:00.

Today on Midday, a conversation with New York Times national correspondent Alexander Burns about a compelling and comprehensive book he co-authored with his Times colleague, Jonathan Martin, about the last year of the Trump administration, including the months preceding the insurrection, through the first months of the Biden Administration.

Burns and Martin make a strong case for the fragility of the basic architecture of American democracy. They argue that government cannot function in a two-party system in which neither party is internally coherent and serious about governing. It is a book full of excellent reporting and trenchant insights.

It’s called This Will Not Pass:  Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future.  Alexander Burns joins us on Zoom from Washington, DC…

You're welcome to join us as well: you can call us at 410.662.8780; email us at [email protected] or Tweet us: @[email protected]

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR BooksU.S. CapitolPoliticsFederal PoliticsPresident Donald TrumpPresident Joe Biden
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak