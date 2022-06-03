© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
A talk with cellist Steven Isserlis: a Candlelight Concert preview

Published June 3, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
Steven Isserlis__photo by Kevin Davis_1_300widecrop.png
Steven Isserlis, the British 'cellist, plays a program of works by Bach, Mendelssohn and Shostakovitch, with pianist Jeremy Denk, in a Candlelight Concert Series performance at UMBC this Sunday, June 5. (photo by Kevin Davis)

We open this segment of Midday with the music of Johann Sebastian Bach - from his Cello Suite in G Major, played by the great English ‘cellist, Steven Isserlis.

Steve Isserlis Book Bach.jpeg
Published in 2021 by Faber and Faber Books.

Mr. Isserlis, who is also the author of the recently published authoritative musical guide, The Bach Cello Suites: A Companion, is appearing in recital in Baltimore this Sunday afternoon (June 5) with the pianist Jeremy Denk. Their concert is part of the Candlelight Concert Society Series. They’ll play in the beautiful Linehan Hall, on the campus of UMBC in Catonsville. For performance and ticketing information, click here.

Steven Isserlis joins us on Zoom from New York City.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
