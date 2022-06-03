A talk with cellist Steven Isserlis: a Candlelight Concert preview

We open this segment of Midday with the music of Johann Sebastian Bach - from his Cello Suite in G Major, played by the great English ‘cellist, Steven Isserlis.

Published in 2021 by Faber and Faber Books.

Mr. Isserlis, who is also the author of the recently published authoritative musical guide, The Bach Cello Suites: A Companion, is appearing in recital in Baltimore this Sunday afternoon (June 5) with the pianist Jeremy Denk. Their concert is part of the Candlelight Concert Society Series. They’ll play in the beautiful Linehan Hall, on the campus of UMBC in Catonsville. For performance and ticketing information, click here.

Steven Isserlis joins us on Zoom from New York City.

