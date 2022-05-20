© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Movies: Cannes, Top Gun returns, best new releases, and Vangelis

Published May 20, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT
Tom Cruise returns May 27 as the cocky, dare-devil test pilot in this long-delayed sequel to the 1986 hit movie.

Time now for another edition of Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking. Jed Dietz, the founder and former director of the Maryland Film Festival and Parkway Theatre, joins Tom to talk about the Cannes Film Festival, running May 17-28 in France, where one of the showcased new films is Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 blockbuster action film. Tom Cruise returns in his starring role as the cocky test pilot and flight instructor. The film opens locally on May 27.

Jed and Tom also review some of the best new theatrical and streaming releases.

And we note the passing of Vangelis, the acclaimed Greek musician and movie-score composer (Chariots of Fire, Bladerunner), who died Tuesday while being treated for COVID-19. He was 79.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
