Coping with the baby formula shortage: Keeping infants safe

Published May 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because supply disruptions and a massive safety recall have swept many leading brands off store shelves. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The White House has taken a number of steps to address the current shortage of infant formula. President Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to make sure ample supplies of formula can be created in the US and he has directed the USDA and the Defense Department to coordinate picking up and delivering formula from abroad.

The first shipments are scheduled to arrive in the next few days. The government has loosened red tape surrounding WIC benefits so vulnerable families can buy different brands and different sizes. The President has asked the FTC and the Attorney General to crack down on price gouging, and the FDA has committed to quickly inspect and re-open the Abbott plant in Sturgis, Michigan that was closed after a bacterial infection was found there.

But even with these measures, it may take a while for formula to find its way to store shelves.

What options do parents who are dealing with this crisis have in the meantime? Many parents have many questions, and Tom's first guest today is here to help.

Dr. Ashanti Woods is a pediatrician at Mercy Care Physicians here in Baltimore.

Dr. Woods joins us on Zoom.

Dr. Ashanti Woods is a pediatrician with Mercy Family Care Physicians, sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy in Baltimore. (courtesy photo)

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
