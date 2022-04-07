© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Mayor Scott on anti-crime funds, wastewater, re-opening City Hall

Published April 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Mayor Scott Headshot-scaled-cropwide.jpg
Office of the Baltimore City Mayor
/
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott was inaugurated 485 days ago, on December 8, 2020. (photo courtesy Mayor's Office)

It's Midday with the Mayor, and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott joins Tom Hall for another of their monthly live conversations about key issues on the mayor's and the city's agenda.

In today's installment, they'll discuss the major points in his State of the City address, the $45 million in state anti-crime funds, the problems at two of the city's wastewater treatment plants, a new city initiative to support the families of incarcerated citizens, and this week's post-COVID re-opening of City Hall, among other topics.

Mayor Brandon Scott joins us on Zoom from City Hall.
And you're welcome to join us as well.
Call 410.662.8780. email us at [email protected] or Tweet us @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMidday with the MayorBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottBaltimore CityGroup Violence Reduction Strategy
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak