Mayor Scott on anti-crime funds, wastewater, re-opening City Hall

It's Midday with the Mayor, and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott joins Tom Hall for another of their monthly live conversations about key issues on the mayor's and the city's agenda.

In today's installment, they'll discuss the major points in his State of the City address, the $45 million in state anti-crime funds, the problems at two of the city's wastewater treatment plants, a new city initiative to support the families of incarcerated citizens, and this week's post-COVID re-opening of City Hall, among other topics.

Mayor Brandon Scott joins us on Zoom from City Hall.

And you're welcome to join us as well.

