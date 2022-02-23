© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Newsmaker: Al Hutchinson, President/CEO Visit Baltimore

Published February 23, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST
Al Hutchinson has served as Visit Baltimore's president and CEO since November, 2016. As the chief executive of the city’s official destination sales and marketing organization, he is responsible for overseeing the promotion of the Baltimore region as a destination for conventions, meetings, leisure visits, day-trips, group tours and family reunions, in addition to serving as the hospitality industry’s liaison to the business, civic and local community, and demonstrating the impact of tourism on the City and the State. (photo courtesy Visit Baltimore)

And now, Tom's Newsmaker guest is Al Hutchinson, the president and CEO of Visit Baltimore, the city's official sales and marketing organization.

Charm City is playing host for the first time to the annual CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament this week. Visit Baltimore hopes the event will draw thousands of tourists and kickstart the return of local tourism.

Al Hutchinson joins us on Zoom…

And listeners, you're welcome to join us, too…Will you be attending any of the games or related events this week during the CIAA tournament? Drop us a line!

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddaySportsVisit BaltimoreBaltimore tourism
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
