Would a 10pm curfew for The Block reduce crime in Baltimore?

Now, we turn our attention to a controversial legislative proposal, being advanced in Annapolis by State Senator Bill Ferguson, that would order clubs on The Block in Baltimore to close several hours earlier than they currently close. The Block, a stretch of E. Baltimore Street, is Baltimore’s adult-entertainment district, located adjacent to Baltimore City Police headquarters, and according to police, it is frequently the scene of violent crime, particularly in the wee hours of the morning.

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello joins us. His district — District 11 — includes The Block, and he is supporting the proposed curfew.

Thiru Vignarajah joins us as well. He is acting as a spokesperson for business owners on The Block, who oppose the plan to force them to close early. Mr. Vignarajah is a former MD Deputy Attorney General who now serves as the CEO of Capital Plus Financial, a community development financial institution that works to close the wealth gap for people of color. He's also a former candidate in the Democratic primaries for Baltimore State’s Attorney and Mayor…

Also joining us is Sara Wantland. Her family owns the Club Pussycat on The Block.

City Councilman Eric Costello (Dist 11); Club Pussycat co-owner Sara Wantland; Capital Plus Financial CEO Thiru Vignarajah (courtesy photos)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.