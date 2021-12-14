Seeking social justice through home ownership, Black wealth-building

Tom's next guests are two African American women who are helping to address homelessness in Baltimore, and helping women learn the skills they need to build houses, and build wealth.

LaQuida Chancey is the founder and CEO of Smalltimore Homes, an enterprise that works to provide people living in poverty with a variety of affordable paths to home ownership.

Shelley Halstead is the founder and CEO of Black Women Build, an enterprise that fosters home ownership and wealth-building by training Black women in carpentry, electrical, and plumbing skills to restore vacant and deteriorated houses in West Baltimore.

