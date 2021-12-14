© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Seeking social justice through home ownership, Black wealth-building

Published December 14, 2021 at 1:47 PM EST
QuidaChancey_SmalltimoreHomes_crop2_scaled.png
Quida Chancey is founder and CEO of Smalltimore Homes, a non-profit that provides affordable home solutions to people living in poverty.

Tom's next guests are two African American women who are helping to address homelessness in Baltimore, and helping women learn the skills they need to build houses, and build wealth.

LaQuida Chancey is the founder and CEO of Smalltimore Homes, an enterprise that works to provide people living in poverty with a variety of affordable paths to home ownership.

ShelleyHalstead_osi_crop-scaled.png
Shelley Halstead heads Black Women Build, a group she formed in 2017 to train Black women to restore Baltimore's vacant housing.

Shelley Halstead is the founder and CEO of Black Women Build, an enterprise that fosters home ownership and wealth-building by training Black women in carpentry, electrical, and plumbing skills to restore vacant and deteriorated houses in West Baltimore.

LaQuida Chancey and Shelley Halstead join us on Zoom.

