Rousuck's Review: Margaret Edson's "Wit" at Fells Point Corner Theatre

It's time for our weekly visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom today with her review of Wit, the 1999 Pulitzer Prize-winning one-act play by Margaret Edson that's getting a new, live (and COVID-safe) production at Baltimore's Fells Point Corner Theatre.

Directed by Lindsey R. Barr, and starring Kay-Megan Washington as Dr. Vivian Bearing, the play explores the intersection of two powerful human experiences: dying, and discovering the profound value of friendship.

Other members of the cast include John Dignam, Vanessa Eskridge, Isaiah Mason Harvey, Kylie Miller, Willem Rogers, Kyla Tacopina and Dana Woodson.

Besides the Pulitzer Prize, Wit also earned playwright Margaret Edson the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, the Drama Desk Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award, the Lucille Lortel Award, and the Oppenheimer Award.

Wit continues live (with no streaming option) at Fells Point Corner Theatre until October 24. Follows the link for information on times and ticketing.

