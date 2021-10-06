© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: Margaret Edson's "Wit" at Fells Point Corner Theatre

Published October 6, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT
Wit_Retouched-Bald_crop-scaled.jpg
Kay-Megan Washington as Dr. Vivian Bearing in "Wit," the award-winning 1995 play by Margaret Edson (Credit: Kiirstn Pagan)

It's time for our weekly visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom today with her review of Wit, the 1999 Pulitzer Prize-winning one-act play by Margaret Edson that's getting a new, live (and COVID-safe) production at Baltimore's Fells Point Corner Theatre.

Directed by Lindsey R. Barr, and starring Kay-Megan Washington as Dr. Vivian Bearing, the play explores the intersection of two powerful human experiences: dying, and discovering the profound value of friendship.

Other members of the cast include John Dignam, Vanessa Eskridge, Isaiah Mason Harvey, Kylie Miller, Willem Rogers, Kyla Tacopina and Dana Woodson.

Besides the Pulitzer Prize, Wit also earned playwright Margaret Edson the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, the Drama Desk Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award, the Lucille Lortel Award, and the Oppenheimer Award.

Wit continues live (with no streaming option) at Fells Point Corner Theatre until October 24. Follows the link for information on times and ticketing.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayJ. Wynn RousuckTheaterHealth
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak