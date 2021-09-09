2020 Census Shows Big Changes In Race, Ethnicity For US & The Region

Tom's next guest is Nicholas Jones, the director and senior advisor of Race and Ethnicity Research and Outreach in the US Census Bureau’s Population Division.

Nicholas A. Jones is director and senior advisor of Race/Ethnicity Research and Outreach for the US Census Bureau's Population Division (Credit: US Census Bureau)

Their conversation spotlights the changing make-up of America that is revealed in the new data from the 2020 Census. The largest race or ethnicity group in the United States is still the group that identifies as White alone, but that population has decreased by more than 8% since the last US Census in 2010.

The multi-racial population, on the other hand, is up 276%, from 9 million people in 2010 to nearly 34 million people last year.

Mr. Jones also discusses new data from the 2020 Census on the changing demographics of Maryland and Baltimore.

Nicholas Jones joins us on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here this afternoon.