© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

2020 Census Shows Big Changes In Race, Ethnicity For US & The Region

Published September 9, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT
Census2020_online-response.jpeg
The 2020 Census counted every person living in the United States and the five U.S. territories. It marked the 24th census in U.S. history and the first time that households were invited to respond to the census online. (Credit: US Census Bureau)

Tom's next guest is Nicholas Jones, the director and senior advisor of Race and Ethnicity Research and Outreach in the US Census Bureau’s Population Division.

Nicholas Jones - Census Bureau 2021.jpg
Nicholas A. Jones is director and senior advisor of Race/Ethnicity Research and Outreach for the US Census Bureau's Population Division (Credit: US Census Bureau)

Their conversation spotlights the changing make-up of America that is revealed in the new data from the 2020 Census. The largest race or ethnicity group in the United States is still the group that identifies as White alone, but that population has decreased by more than 8% since the last US Census in 2010.

The multi-racial population, on the other hand, is up 276%, from 9 million people in 2010 to nearly 34 million people last year.

Mr. Jones also discusses new data from the 2020 Census on the changing demographics of Maryland and Baltimore.

Nicholas Jones joins us on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here this afternoon.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayCensus 2020Populationrace
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak