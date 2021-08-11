© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Twelfth Night" in D.C., "Romeo & Juliet" In Frederick

Published August 11, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT
Maria_cropscaled.png
Michael Wood as Maria in Her Majesty & Sons’ production of Shakespeare's “Twelfth Night,” at the DC War Memorial. (Photo by Kathleen Akerley)

It's time for another visit from Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom today with her reviews of two popular William Shakespeare classics now in live production in our region.

The first is Twelfth Night, the Bard's gender-bending comedy, in an original and eclectic production by a newly formed theater troupe called Her Majesty and Sons. Adapted and directed by Séamus Miller, this 1970s-themed romp features music by Tori Boutin, and a cast that includes DC theater artists Anna DiGiovanni and Rachel Felstein. It's being performed live at the DC War Memorial on the National Mall now through this Sunday, August 15. The 90-minute performances start at 7pm.

Juliet_Surasree_Das_andNurse_Gillian_Shelly.jpg
Surasree Das (left) as Juliet and Gillan Shelly as the Nurse in Endangered Species Theatre Project’s “Romeo & Juliet” (Photo by Madeline Reinhold)

The second is Romeo & Juliet, Shakespeare's tragic drama of star-crossed lovers, in a production by Endangered Species Theatre Project. The show is designed for a mixed hearing and Deaf audience, with the shadow voices of Romeo and the Friar played by Joe Mucciolo and Greta Boeringer, respectively. ESP’s DASL Neil Sprouse and director Christine Mosere adapted the Bard's script to accommodate both languages. Romeo & Juliet is being performed live on stage as part of the 2021 Frederick Shakespeare Festival at Hood College’s Outdoor Hodson Theater in Frederick, Maryland, now through Monday, August 16.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayJ. Wynn RousuckTheater
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak