Rousuck's Review: "Twelfth Night" in D.C., "Romeo & Juliet" In Frederick

It's time for another visit from Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom today with her reviews of two popular William Shakespeare classics now in live production in our region.

The first is Twelfth Night, the Bard's gender-bending comedy, in an original and eclectic production by a newly formed theater troupe called Her Majesty and Sons. Adapted and directed by Séamus Miller, this 1970s-themed romp features music by Tori Boutin, and a cast that includes DC theater artists Anna DiGiovanni and Rachel Felstein. It's being performed live at the DC War Memorial on the National Mall now through this Sunday, August 15. The 90-minute performances start at 7pm.

Surasree Das (left) as Juliet and Gillan Shelly as the Nurse in Endangered Species Theatre Project’s “Romeo & Juliet” (Photo by Madeline Reinhold)

The second is Romeo & Juliet, Shakespeare's tragic drama of star-crossed lovers, in a production by Endangered Species Theatre Project. The show is designed for a mixed hearing and Deaf audience, with the shadow voices of Romeo and the Friar played by Joe Mucciolo and Greta Boeringer, respectively. ESP’s DASL Neil Sprouse and director Christine Mosere adapted the Bard's script to accommodate both languages. Romeo & Juliet is being performed live on stage as part of the 2021 Frederick Shakespeare Festival at Hood College’s Outdoor Hodson Theater in Frederick, Maryland, now through Monday, August 16.