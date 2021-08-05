© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Mayor Brandon Scott on COVID, Federal Funds, Evictions, Crime

Published August 5, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott was inaugurated 240 days ago, on December 8, 2020

On this month's edition of Midday with the Mayor, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins host Tom Hall to discuss the city's latest response to the increasing COVID-19 infection rate and efforts to get more Baltimoreans vaccinated against the virus, plus plans for allocating the funds from the American Rescue Plan, local prospects for federal infrastructure assistance, how the city is preparing for the end of the COVID-era tenant eviction moratorium, and the continuing work to reduce gun violence.

As always, we welcome your comments and questions for the mayor.

