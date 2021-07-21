Rousuck's Review: "And Then There Were None," Live at Cockpit In Court

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom today with her review of Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre's new live production of And Then There Were None, an adaptation of novelist Agatha Christie's classic who-done-it.

Ten strangers are invited to attend a gathering on a remote island mansion and then, one by one, they are murdered by an unseen killer. The on-stage production is directed by Linda Chambers.

Cockpit in Court performances of And Then There Were None continue through July 25 at the Robert and Eleanor Romadka College Center (ROMA), in the F. Scott Black Mainstage Theatre, located on the Essex campus of the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC). Click the links above for more information.

