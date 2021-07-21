© 2021 WYPR
Rousuck's Review: "And Then There Were None," Live at Cockpit In Court

Published July 21, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT
AndThenThereWereNone_CockpitCourt.072121.jpeg
Trent Haines-Hopper
/
(L-R) Thom Peters, Jake Stuart, Joey Hellman, Albert Boeren, Susan Liberati in "And Then There Were None" at CCBC's Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre.

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom today with her review of Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre's new live production of And Then There Were None, an adaptation of novelist Agatha Christie's classic who-done-it.

Ten strangers are invited to attend a gathering on a remote island mansion and then, one by one, they are murdered by an unseen killer. The on-stage production is directed by Linda Chambers.

Cockpit in Court performances of And Then There Were None continue through July 25 at the Robert and Eleanor Romadka College Center (ROMA), in the F. Scott Black Mainstage Theatre, located on the Essex campus of the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC). Click the links above for more information.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
