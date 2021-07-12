Midday Exclusive: Dr. Anthony Fauci On The COVID Battles Still Ahead

Midday_20210712_Fauci3.mp4

In an exclusive video interview Monday, Midday host Tom Hall spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and senior health advisor to President Biden, about the continuing public health challenges the nation faces as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

In his 15-minute interview with Tom Hall, Dr. Fauci, who has led the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases since 1984, describes the dangers posed by the Delta variant and other mutations of the COVID-19 virus that are spreading rapidly in the United States among large unvaccinated populations.

While he urges all Americans to get their COVID shots, Dr. Fauci concedes the difficulties of a federal vaccine mandate, and calls instead for local institutions, local businesses, schools and travel enterprises to develop ways to encourage, or mandate, that their patrons be vaccinated.

Dr. Fauci also says federal health authorities are studying whether booster shots for those already vaccinated might become necessary, based on new scientific data.

You can view the entire video interview by clicking in the video frame above. Midday will be broadcasting Tom Hall's conversation with Dr. Fauci in its entirety as part of our regular program schedule at noon on Wednesday, July 21.

