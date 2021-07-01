Midday w/The Mayor: Brandon Scott On Rescue Funds, Gun Violence

It’s Midday with the Mayor. Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott joins Tom for the hour.

Baltimore will receive $640 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan, which President Biden signed into law in March. The City will open an Office of Recovery soon to oversee implementation of the programs that the federal aid will fund. We’ll ask the Mayor what his priorities are for how the money will be used.

Mayor Scott attended a White House event last week focusing attention on the uptick in violent crime that Baltimore and other cities have experienced during the pandemic. How will White House efforts to reduce crime help curb violence in Baltimore in both the short and long term?

Mayor Brandon Scott joins us for the hour to discuss these and other issues on the city's agenda, and to address your questions and comments as well.