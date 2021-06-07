© 2021 WYPR
50yrsHeader.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Hopkins' Dr. Gigi Gronvall: What We Know-And Don't Know-About COVID

Published June 7, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT
Gigi Gronvall-JHUMed crop-headshot.png
Dr. Gigi Gronvall is an immunologist and senior scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. (JHSPH_CHS)

Tom's next guest is Dr. Gigi Gronvall, an immunologist and senior scholar with The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, part of the Bloomberg School of Public Health. She joins us to discuss what we know - and what we still need to know - about the origins of the SARS CoV-2 virus. What is the evidence that the virus originated in a lab, instead of passing to humans through animals? What will it take for scientists to come to a definitive conclusion? And how can our knowledge of the COVID-19 virus help us prepare for the next pandemic?

SARS-CoV-2-blk covid19-cdc-scaled.jpg
An artist's rendering of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. (CDC)

Dr. Gronvall has been studying and writing about a number of issues related to the COVID 19 pandemic for these last many months.

Dr. Gigi Gronvall joins us on our digital line from her home in Baltimore.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR Coronavirus CoverageCoronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak