Hopkins' Dr. Gigi Gronvall: What We Know-And Don't Know-About COVID

Tom's next guest is Dr. Gigi Gronvall, an immunologist and senior scholar with The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, part of the Bloomberg School of Public Health. She joins us to discuss what we know - and what we still need to know - about the origins of the SARS CoV-2 virus. What is the evidence that the virus originated in a lab, instead of passing to humans through animals? What will it take for scientists to come to a definitive conclusion? And how can our knowledge of the COVID-19 virus help us prepare for the next pandemic?

An artist's rendering of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. (CDC)

Dr. Gronvall has been studying and writing about a number of issues related to the COVID 19 pandemic for these last many months.

Dr. Gigi Gronvall joins us on our digital line from her home in Baltimore.