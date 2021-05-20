© 2021 WYPR
Midday

The New Israel-Gaza Violence: Analysis With Ishaan Tharoor

Published May 20, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT
Hatem Moussa/AP
AP
In this May 11, 2021, file photo, smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. Israel is at war with Hamas, Jewish-Arab mob violence has erupted inside Israel, and the West Bank is experiencing its deadliest unrest in years. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa, File)

President Joe Biden has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu several times since the conflict in the Middle East began last week, amid increasing calls from the international community to stop the violence that has killed more than 200 Palestinans and a dozen Israelis.

On Tuesday, President Biden told the Israeli Prime Minister that he expected a “significant de-escalation on the path to a ceasefire” in this latest conflict between Israel and Hamas, now in its 11th day. Buildings and basic infrastructure in Gaza lie in rubble. Hamas militants have fired more than 4,000 rockets into cities and towns across Israel.

Linda Davidson/The Washington Post
Ishaan Tharoor is a foreign affairs columnist for The Washington Post.

Joining Tom now is Ishaan Tharoor. He is a foreign affairs columnist at the Washington Post, and author of the Post's Today's WorldView newsletter. He also teaches at Georgetown University's Walsh School of Foreign Service.

Ishaan Tharoor joins us on Zoom…

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayMiddle East
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
