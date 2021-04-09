"The Three Mothers" Author Anna Malaika Tubbs On 3 Black Women Whose Sons Changed The World

Tom's first guest today is the author of a book about three accomplished Black women, Alberta King, Louise Little and Berdis Baldwin. It’s part biography of these women, and part clarion call for recognition of all Black women.

Flatiron Books/MacMillan Books

Anna Malaika Tubbs writes that erasure, misrecognition and historical amnesia are, sadly, part of the formation of African American female identity, and her book is part of her effort to erase that erasure. In exploring the revolutionary power of these women, who came of age between the two World Wars, Tubbs shows how their stories inspire the struggle for survival today.

Alberta King, Louise Little and Berdis Baldwin were each accomplished in their own right, and in their own way. Between them, they raised many children, three of whom grew up to be among the most significant figures in the American Civil Rights movement.

The book is called The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation.

Anna Malaika Tubbs joins us on Zoom from Los Angeles, California.