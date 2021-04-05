Healthwatch With Dr. Leana Wen: The Vax Rollouts Quicken; COVID And Our Schools; A Fourth Spike?

For the continuing coronavirus pandemic: It is the best of times. It is the worst of times. More than 61 million people have been vaccinated nationwide. Deaths are declining, but the US reports more than 64,000 new COVID cases every day. Yesterday, Maryland recorded the highest number of daily cases and hospitalizations since January, as the number of people who receive vaccines in MD has topped 75,000 per day.

Today on Midday, it’s the Midday Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and former Baltimore City Health Commissioner. Dr. Wen teaches at the George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. She’s a columnist for the Washington Post and a medical analyst for CNN. She's also the author of a new book, Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health. It's due to be published in late July but is available for pre-order now.

Dr. Leana Wen takes your questions and comments.

She joins us on Skype.

Audio for this program will be posted by 3pm today.

