"In the Mood" Big Band with Ken Jackson

In 2002, Ken retired from his previous on-air program and at the behest of WYPR Program Director, Andy Bienstock, began hosting a big band oriented show where Ken could be Ken. In the Mood allows Ken to mix Big Band with the likes of Sinatra, Ella, Sarah, Jane Monheit, Four Freshmen and Jos Williams. At 72, Ken still enjoys what he's doing and by bringing the best of two musical worlds together, he hopes to keep audiences interested in the music of another era for as long as he can.

