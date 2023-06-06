Hayes Valley Reds
We're always on the lookout for great values, and Al has found a super line of wines that pack a lot of punch for just $15 across the board.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Hayes Valley Zinfandel, Central Coast '19 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Fruity, almost sweet flavors, very well made, deep and a little rustic)
Hayes Valley Meritage Red Wine, Central Coast '20 **1/2 $ VALUE
(A classic Bordeaux blend that tastes like it, big and ready to drink)
Hayes Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Central Coast '20 **/12 $ WINE OF THE WEEK
(Good cab sauv at this price is hard to beat, period)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.