Cellar Notes

Gruner Veltliner

Published May 6, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT
People used to say if you can't pronounce "Gruner Veltliner" how could you sell it? Well, it's worked out a lot better than people thought.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Anton Bauer Grüner Veltliner, Gmirk vyd. '18 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

Aromatic, spicy, with good body, big enough for Wiener Schnitzel.

Anton Bauer Grüner Veltliner, Roseberg vyd. '19 *** $$

A super example of the grape at its best, complex aroma and flavor, deep.

Steininger Grüner Weltliner Grand Grü Kamptal '19 *** $$

A grand cru that is off-dry, rich, powerful and complex, special dinner wine.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
