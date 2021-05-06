People used to say if you can't pronounce "Gruner Veltliner" how could you sell it? Well, it's worked out a lot better than people thought.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Anton Bauer Grüner Veltliner, Gmirk vyd. '18 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

Aromatic, spicy, with good body, big enough for Wiener Schnitzel.

Anton Bauer Grüner Veltliner, Roseberg vyd. '19 *** $$

A super example of the grape at its best, complex aroma and flavor, deep.

Steininger Grüner Weltliner Grand Grü Kamptal '19 *** $$

A grand cru that is off-dry, rich, powerful and complex, special dinner wine.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

