Gruner Veltliner
People used to say if you can't pronounce "Gruner Veltliner" how could you sell it? Well, it's worked out a lot better than people thought.
The Wines
Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Anton Bauer Grüner Veltliner, Gmirk vyd. '18 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK
Aromatic, spicy, with good body, big enough for Wiener Schnitzel.
Anton Bauer Grüner Veltliner, Roseberg vyd. '19 *** $$
A super example of the grape at its best, complex aroma and flavor, deep.
Steininger Grüner Weltliner Grand Grü Kamptal '19 *** $$
A grand cru that is off-dry, rich, powerful and complex, special dinner wine.
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.
Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.