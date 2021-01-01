First Friday of every month 4:44 PM

"Art Matters" with Baltimore Museum of Art Director Christopher Bedford connects listeners with some of the most interesting and innovative artists working today. As the 10th director of Maryland's largest art museum, Bedford is recognized as a dynamic leader who recognizes the powerful role that art and artists can play in shaping our society.

Tune in the first Friday of every month to hear how artists from Baltimore and beyond define themselves and their work.