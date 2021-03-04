The Daily Dose 3-4-21

The war of words over vaccine equity heats up between Governor Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. Maryland hospitals mark one year since receiving their first COVID patients. Local leaders of Maryland’s majority Black jurisdictions hold a joint hearing with other stakeholders about how to reach those missing out on vaccines. Baltimore City Council members ask the mayor to save homeowners on the annual tax sale chopping block. And a former governor weighs in on a House bill to remove governors from parole decisions.