Strengthening Body and Mind: Team Redemption Boxing Gym in East Baltimore

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Aaron Henkin
Published June 6, 2018 at 3:20 PM EDT
Katie Marquette / Team Redemption Boxing Gym
Katie Marquette / Team Redemption Boxing Gym
Katie Marquette / Team Redemption Boxing Gym

On this episode, we’re going to be taking you inside a boxing gym in East Baltimore. This gym is very unique – it’s one of the only places in the neighborhood that offers any extracurricular activity for local kids. It was founded by a man named Alex Long. Alex had a difficult childhood, being separated from siblings and parents in foster care… and he’s faced even more challenges since then, including the recent murder of his sister. He credits his athletic coaches with helping him remain positive and stable, and he wants to make sure the boys in his neighborhood receive the same care and guidance. Alex is now a community activist and a member of Safe Streets, an anti-violence prevention in Baltimore. He sees the boxing gym as a safe space for kids to get strong both physically and emotionally. 

Guests on this episode include:

Alex Long, Team Redemption Boxing Gym Founder and President, 2017 Open Society Institute Fellow 

John Donahue, Assistant Professor an University of Baltimore and Clinical Psychologist 

Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs for WYPR. His current project is the neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, which earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, PRI’s Studio 360, & The World.
