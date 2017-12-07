© 2021 WYPR
The Short Fall into Homelessness: How Society Fails our Most Vulnerable

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Aaron Henkin
Published December 7, 2017 at 2:11 PM EST
jeff_garrett.jpg
Healthcare for the Homeless
/

Jeff Garrett had a nice life.  Married, two kids, he and his wife both worked, and his job gave him the flexibility to be at home with his children. Hardly the portrait of a man on the brink of homelessness.  And yet, in remarkably short order, Jeff found himself divorced, separated from his kids, penniless, evicted, mentally unstable, and contemplating suicide.  Jeff’s story opens the door on a conversation about mental health and homelessness.  What are the safety nets, and what happens when they fail?  What’s the emotional and physical toll of homelessness?  And what’s our collective responsibility as a society when it comes to helping the most vulnerable among us? This month on Life in the Balance, understanding, and coping with, homelessness. 

Guests on this show include: 

Kevin Lindamood, CEO, Health Care for the Homeless.

Meredith Greif, Assistant Professor of Sociology at Johns Hopkins University.

Terry Hickey, Director, Mayor’s Office of Human Services.

Tags

ProgramsHomelessnessHealth InsuranceLife in the Balance
Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs for WYPR. His current project is the neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, which earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, PRI’s Studio 360, & The World.
See stories by Aaron Henkin