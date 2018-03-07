© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs

The Slow Burn: Illegal Guns and a Death Toll Hidden in Plain Sight

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Aaron Henkin
Published March 7, 2018 at 2:20 PM EST
Gun_violence.jpg
Wiki Commons
/

On this episode, we turn our attention to the epidemic of gun violence in Baltimore. Baltimore suffered 342 homicides last year.  And that’s up 17 percent from the year before. If you do the math, this means that about 56 of every 100,000 people in the city are murdered.  While mass shootings often make the headlines, the slow burn murder rate in cities like Baltimore usually aren't fully addressed. On this episode, we meet a shock trauma surgeon, a journalist uncovering the illegal gun trade across state lines, and a young man who miraculously survived being shot twenty-three times. 

Guests on this episode include:

Dr. Carnell Cooper, Associate Professor, Surgery, University of MD, School of Medicine, and Medical Director, Center for Injury Prevention & Policy, R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center

Jayne Miller, Lead I-Team Reporter, WBAL

Tags

ProgramsWYPR ProgramsLife in the BalanceLife in the Balance
Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs for WYPR. His current project is the neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, which earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, PRI’s Studio 360, & The World.
See stories by Aaron Henkin