The Slow Burn: Illegal Guns and a Death Toll Hidden in Plain Sight

On this episode, we turn our attention to the epidemic of gun violence in Baltimore. Baltimore suffered 342 homicides last year. And that’s up 17 percent from the year before. If you do the math, this means that about 56 of every 100,000 people in the city are murdered. While mass shootings often make the headlines, the slow burn murder rate in cities like Baltimore usually aren't fully addressed. On this episode, we meet a shock trauma surgeon, a journalist uncovering the illegal gun trade across state lines, and a young man who miraculously survived being shot twenty-three times.

Guests on this episode include:

Dr. Carnell Cooper, Associate Professor, Surgery, University of MD, School of Medicine, and Medical Director, Center for Injury Prevention & Policy, R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center

Jayne Miller, Lead I-Team Reporter, WBAL