 Young Puts Baltimore City In Phase 2 Of Re-Opening | WYPR

Young Puts Baltimore City In Phase 2 Of Re-Opening

By 14 minutes ago

Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young
Credit Charm City TV

Mayor Jack Young announced today that Baltimore City will enter Phase 2 of re-opening from coronavirus shutdown at 5 p.m. Friday night. Religious facilities could re-open for indoor services at 50 percent of capacity, he said, as well as restaurants, bars, gyms and retail stores.

Childcare facilities and camps are allowed up to 15 individuals per classroom.

His announcement comes a week after Gov. Larry Hogan announced similar changes.

Young cautioned that just because he’s loosening restrictions that doesn’t  mean the threat of infection is gone and these activities are risk free. “We will strongly recommend socially distancing and residents are required to wear cloth face covering when in public," he said. 

City Health Commissioner, Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, said six states have seen a spike this week after re-opening – Arizona, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Nevada. She urged caution as well.

One of the key elements in reopening plans, across counties or states, is to increase contact tracing to determine if people infected with COVID-19 may have exposed others to the virus. Maryland employs about 1,400 contact tracers so far, and it is looking to hire more. Last week, Mayor Jack Young announced the new Baltimore Health Corps, which will employ nearly 300 people as contact tracers.  

To tell us more about that program and other aspects of COVID-19 in the city, including testing, Dr. Letitia Dzirasa joins Tom for another installment of Midday with Tish the Commish. Dr. Dzirasa is the health commissioner of Baltimore City.

If you are interested in applying for one of the 300 new jobs with the Baltimore Health Corps, click here for more information. The jobs include training and do not require previous public health experience.