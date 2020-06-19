Young Puts Baltimore City In Phase 2 Of Re-Opening

Mayor Jack Young announced today that Baltimore City will enter Phase 2 of re-opening from coronavirus shutdown at 5 p.m. Friday night. Religious facilities could re-open for indoor services at 50 percent of capacity, he said, as well as restaurants, bars, gyms and retail stores.

Childcare facilities and camps are allowed up to 15 individuals per classroom.

His announcement comes a week after Gov. Larry Hogan announced similar changes.

Young cautioned that just because he’s loosening restrictions that doesn’t mean the threat of infection is gone and these activities are risk free. “We will strongly recommend socially distancing and residents are required to wear cloth face covering when in public," he said.

City Health Commissioner, Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, said six states have seen a spike this week after re-opening – Arizona, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Nevada. She urged caution as well.