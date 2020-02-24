Winter Foraging And European Wine Tariffs

It’s been a bit of a strange winter so far. The mercury has swung back and forth between freezing to almost spring-like. This makes for interesting conditions when it comes to the local produce that makes its way onto our tables. Tony and Chef Cindy check in with Chef Chris Amendola of Foraged. in Hampden to see how he is navigating this fickle season and to get the lowdown on what forest favorites he has been foraging for lately. We’ll also get some on-the-ground insights into the recent U.S. tariffs on European wine from Damien LeHoux of Elite Wines.