Tony Foreman

-
It’s been a bit of a strange winter so far. The mercury has swung back and forth between freezing to almost spring-like. This makes for interesting…
-
Foreman and Wolf goes live to take your calls and emails. This week, listeners tell about the best meal they ever had. From dumplings in Hong Kong to…
-
Warmer weather and sunshine mean....Asparagus! Tony and Chef Cindy discuss what to look for when buying asparagus, best preparation techniques and…
-
On the menu this week: Baked ham, chocolate bunnies, lamb and the fixings we've come to expect on Easter and spring tables. Plus Chef Wolf and Tony…
-
Tony and Chef Cindy take time to answer some of the most commonly asked wine questions...Yes, it is totally OK if you don't know how to pronounce the name…
-
Can you roast a chicken? Can you sear a piece of fish? Can you make a grilled cheese? Tony and Chef Wolf teach you the basics of cooking simple food.…
-
-
During this winter pledge drive Tony and Cindy take a look ahead to spring in anticipation of great local produce.
-
-
Tony and Chef Cindy take you on a tour across Northern Italy. You'll get all the details you need about the regions and the food and wine that have grown…