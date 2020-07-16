 Whose Monument Is It? | WYPR
Whose Monument Is It?

By & 47 minutes ago

A monument to Francis Scott Key in 2017.
Credit Baltimore Heritage / Flickr Creative Commons

Decades after the Civil War, monuments honoring Confederate soldiers and leaders were erected across the country. University of Maryland law professor Larry Gibson says these monuments were part of the Lost Cause Movement--a campaign to glorify the South and minimize slavery as a cause of the Civil war.

Gibson argues for more scrutiny when statues and monuments are placed in positions of honor. Are these growing pains over how we view history and who we venerate new? How is Baltimore wrestling with this question?

Debate Over Airborne Transmission Of Coronavirus

By & 21 hours ago
Alissa Eckert, Dan Higgins/CDC

Some scientists are calling urgent attention to the way the coronavirus can waft long distances through the air. These are not the droplets that fall to the ground or onto a surface within a few feet. These are tinier gobs of virus, much smaller than a human hair. They can linger indoors, then settle deep in our lungs. Dr. Donald Milton, a respiratory disease expert at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, led a group of scientists pointing to such airborne transmission. 

You can read a PDF of the science community's letter to the WHO at this link.

A Historical View Of The Fight For Black Freedom

By & Jul 13, 2020
Maryland Historical Society

The fight for Black civil rights started long before the 1960s. That’s a central theme in ‘The Black Freedom Struggle,’ a free webinar hosted tomorrow by the Maryland Historical Society. It focuses on the free Black Maryland experience from before the Civil War to the early 20th century. We hear from presenter Christopher Bonner, associate professor of history at the University of Maryland. He describes how Black communities organized and mobilized...to push back against the gauntlet of laws and restrictions laid down by white lawmakers.

For information about the MDHS webinar, visit this link.

For information about Bonner's book, "Remaking the Republic: Black Politics and the Creation of American Citizenship," visit this link

Making Order From Chaos

By & Jul 14, 2020
Indiebound/author

Before Jaclyn Paul learned to manage her ADHD, her life was a turmoil of missed appointments, clutter, lost bills, late fees, stalled goals and unfinished projects. She struggled to create a social life and a peaceful home for her husband and son. In short, she was in pain. Getting organized was her way out of that pain.