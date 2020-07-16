Whose Monument Is It?

Decades after the Civil War, monuments honoring Confederate soldiers and leaders were erected across the country. University of Maryland law professor Larry Gibson says these monuments were part of the Lost Cause Movement--a campaign to glorify the South and minimize slavery as a cause of the Civil war.

Gibson argues for more scrutiny when statues and monuments are placed in positions of honor. Are these growing pains over how we view history and who we venerate new? How is Baltimore wrestling with this question?