 University Presidents Prepare For Infections When Activities Resume (BBJ Story) | WYPR

University Presidents Prepare For Infections When Activities Resume (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie 13 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

Maryland's university presidents say they know it is not a matter of if anyone will become infected with Covid-19 when on-campus activities resume, but when. And they are making major investments to try and limit infection spread as much as possible. 

Most of the state's colleges, including the 12 institutions overseen by the University System of Maryland, have said they plan to reopen campuses for at least some in-person learning come fall. Institutions have laid out reopening action plans that include heightened safety protocols like requiring masks to be worn in all buildings and learning spaces, limiting non-academic campus events, obtaining personal protective equipment (PPE) for all essential staff, increasing facilities cleaning schedules and reducing on-campus housing capacity by at least a third in most cases. Still, it will not be enough to guarantee every student and staff member will be safe from Covid-19.

READ THE FULL STORY ON THE BBJ WEBSITE.

Tags: 
Baltimore Business Journal

Related Content

Maisy's Restaurant Will Not Reopen (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Jun 3, 2020
The Baltimore Business Journal

Another downtown Baltimore restaurant has announced it's closing for good. Maisy's will not reopen after Covid-19 restrictions have lifted, owner Matt Helme announced in a Facebook post Wednesday. The restaurant, with its red-and-yellow awning, brick-oven pizza and happy hour specials, was a neighborhood fixture at 313 N. Charles St. for 11 years.

Third-Party Delivery Apps Value Questioned (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie May 29, 2020
The Baltimore Business Journal

A growing number of local restaurants are dropping Grubhub and third-party delivery apps, including Uber Eats, DoorDash and Postmates, at a time when many in the dining industry are relying on deliveries to keep business flowing in. 

Novavax Acquires Praha Vaccines (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie May 29, 2020
The Baltimore Business Journal

Gaithersburg biotech Novavax Inc. said Wednesday it has acquired Praha Vaccines, including its manufacturing facility in the Czech Republic, in a bid meet the production goals for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. 

Ma Petite Shoe In Hampden Closing (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie May 28, 2020
The Baltimore Business Journal

Ma Petite Shoe, a shop selling chocolate and chic footwear on the Avenue in Hampden, will close after 18 years in business. The store shared the news on its Facebook page. "We loved every day seeing you from the Mayor's Parade to Bastille Day celebrations," the post says. "But now it's our time to say goodbye." 