Under Armour Joins Others in Appealing For Tariff Stability (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie 33 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

Under Armour Inc. joined Nike Inc., AdidasAG and dozens of other companies in signing a letter to President Donald Trump urging his administration to not raise tariffs on footwear imported from China. 

Trump earlier this month proposed implementing 25 percent tariffs on $300 billion worth of imported goods from China, including clothing and footwear. The proposal comes as tension between the U.S. and China has risen after negotiations on a possible trade agreement fell apart. Footwear companies, including Baltimore-based Under Armour, say the proposed tariff increase "would be catastrophic for our consumers, our companies, and the American economy as a whole." The Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, an industry trade association, estimates the increased tariffs on footwear would translate into $7 billion in annual additional costs for customers.

READ THE FULL STORY ON THE BBJ WEBSITE.

Baltimore Business Journal

