Tube Talk: 'I May Destroy You' And Other Binge-Worthy TV For The Quarantine

HBO and NBC are going national with their newest streaming services. Netflix, Amazon and others are jumping on the Black Lives Matter bandwagon; and Issa Rae and Dave Chappelle are back. New standouts like Yvonne Orji are making a splash, and the show with a lot of buzz, HBO’s I May Destroy You, raises important questions about victims and victimization.

Tom's guests for today's edition of Tube Talk are Maureen Harvie, senior producer for WYPR’s On the Record with host Shelia Kast; Jamyla Krempel, screenwriter and WYPR digital producer, and Bridget Armstrong, producer for Land of The Giants: The Netflix Effect, a podcast from Vox Media.