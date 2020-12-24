 Through The Eyes Of Baltimore Teens | WYPR
Through The Eyes Of Baltimore Teens

Adam Schwartz has observed hundreds of kids in 22 years teaching in Baltimore public schools. He’s watched them fall in love, make crazy decisions, grapple with moral dilemmas, worry about where they fit in life. Schwartz distilled some of what he’s seen into eight short stories for his new book The Rest of the World. And we discuss whether Schwartz, a white man, is the right one to tell the stories of black and brown teen-agers and young adults. And whether a book that describes acts of violence … is a violent book.

Schwartz will speak about his writing at the end of January--Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Reston Reading Series. And he’s doing an author talk with the Howard County Public Library the evening of Thursday, Feb. 11.

Related Content

Dancing And Singing Through The Pandemic!

Scrambling to adjust operations due to lockdowns last March threw even the most experienced administrators and business owners into a tizzy -- how would it be possible to deliver … or teach … or engage … or assist ... when the only space to be shared was virtual? CJay Philip, founder and artistic director of Dance and Bmore, didn’t panic. Instead she paused to ask: how can we best serve our community of young people and elders? Simple, she thought. Just ask them!

Links: Elders Dance video, Voices of Carmen music video, and to nominate someone for Give Thanks and Give Back, email danceandbmore@gmail.com or call 410 871-8322.

Raising Leaders In Greenmount East; Preparing For Parole

Open Society Institute’s Baltimore field office works to improve city life by offering start-up funding to social entrepreneurs. Today, we kick off our profiles of this year’s class of community fellows. First, we meet Isaiah Johnson of the Greenmount East Leadership Project. He is bringing kids together for fitness, arts, and sports programs, as well as community clean-ups. Then, Elizabeth Finne describes her work to recruit volunteers who will help people in prison prepare for parole hearings.

Read more about the 2020 class of OSI-Baltimore Community Fellows here.

Breaking Barriers And Getting The Vote

One hundred years ago, women got the vote in the U.S. Constitution. That didn’t mean all women actually got to vote. In her new book, historian Martha S. Jones describes how African-American women strategized, organized, preached and marched--sometimes alongside white suffragists and sometimes alone. They tackled racism at the same time they fought sexism. Jones calls her new book Vanguard, because, she says, "Black women are the organizers, they are the foot soldiers, they are the architects, they are the spokespeople for the necessity of African American voting rights.”

Jones traces how Black women built political skills in churches and women’s clubs … and kept struggling for laws that would keep the promise of the Nineteen Amendment.