Spreading the Joy of Reading

The books you read growing up stick with you for life.

Hundreds of thousands of children’s books are distributed by the Maryland Book Bank each year. Executive Director Mike Feiring tells us about the book bank’s move to Clipper Mill, its mission to boost literacy, and how volunteers can help. Books for Kids Day is May 4th. More information here.

Then, ahead of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum’s African-American Children’s Book Fair, author and former teacher Kenji Jackson explains why representation in children’s books matters. The African-American Children's Book Fair is May 11th.