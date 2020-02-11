 Ripken's Former Estate Sells Again (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Ripken's Former Estate Sells Again (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie 26 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

The musical chair-like ownership of Cal Ripken Jr.'s former estate in the Worthington Valley has played out again. A local family that acquired the mansion from former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones has just sold it and its 25-acre property for $3.9 million, documents show.

The transaction is the third time the 8,152-square-foot Reisterstown estate at 13301 Dover Road has changed hands in nearly two years. Jones purchased the property at auction in May 2018 for $3.4 million. The slugger and his family moved in, and invested "six figures" on upgrades and new decor. But a year later, Jones' baseball career shifted paths and he was acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks in free agency. He put it on the market and sold the estate for $3.5 million to Milden LLC, a subsidiary formed by the local family, in May 2019.

READ THE FULL STORY ON THE BBJ WEBSITE.

Baltimore Business Journal

