 Retailers Nationwide Impacted By COVID-19 (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Retailers Nationwide Impacted By COVID-19 (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie 16 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

A national report out Tuesday predicts that a record of up to 25,000 retailers could close this year across the U.S. as Covid-19 continues to rattle the market. The grim prediction by Coresight Research showed a coming tidal wave of retail failures compared to last year when 9,821 retailers went under. 

Much of the hit is expected in malls where about 60% of the closings will be centered, Coresight officials said. Chains like Pier 1, Tuesday Morning and J. C. Penney recently announced they were filing for bankruptcy and closing stores, which "spells bad news for malls." Thousands of retail workers in Maryland have been laid off or furloughed since mid-March and non-essential Baltimore stores remain closed under an order by Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young, although curbside pickup is legal. That's a departure from other nearby jurisdictions, which have allowed retailers to reopen as part of stage two of Gov. Larry Hogan's reopening plan. Some retailers have flaunted that in order to survive, while others like Ma Petite Shoe in Hampden have announced they were closing for good.

READ THE FULL STORY ON THE BBJ WEBSITE.

Tags: 
Baltimore Business Journal

Related Content

University Presidents Prepare For Infections When Activities Resume (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie 23 hours ago
The Baltimore Business Journal

Maryland's university presidents say they know it is not a matter of if anyone will become infected with Covid-19 when on-campus activities resume, but when. And they are making major investments to try and limit infection spread as much as possible. 

Maisy's Restaurant Will Not Reopen (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Jun 3, 2020
The Baltimore Business Journal

Another downtown Baltimore restaurant has announced it's closing for good. Maisy's will not reopen after Covid-19 restrictions have lifted, owner Matt Helme announced in a Facebook post Wednesday. The restaurant, with its red-and-yellow awning, brick-oven pizza and happy hour specials, was a neighborhood fixture at 313 N. Charles St. for 11 years.

Third-Party Delivery Apps Value Questioned (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie May 29, 2020
The Baltimore Business Journal

A growing number of local restaurants are dropping Grubhub and third-party delivery apps, including Uber Eats, DoorDash and Postmates, at a time when many in the dining industry are relying on deliveries to keep business flowing in. 

Ma Petite Shoe In Hampden Closing (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie May 28, 2020
The Baltimore Business Journal

Ma Petite Shoe, a shop selling chocolate and chic footwear on the Avenue in Hampden, will close after 18 years in business. The store shared the news on its Facebook page. "We loved every day seeing you from the Mayor's Parade to Bastille Day celebrations," the post says. "But now it's our time to say goodbye." 