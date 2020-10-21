 Report: Allowing Trees to Grow on 15 Percent of Farmland Could Solve Environmental Crises | WYPR
The Environment in Focus

Report: Allowing Trees to Grow on 15 Percent of Farmland Could Solve Environmental Crises

The Earth, as we know it, is being threatened by at least two simultaneous environmental crises. The first is climate change, which is sparking wildfires, droughts, heat waves, and flooding. The second is a collapse in biodiversity. The clearing of forests and wetlands to accommodate human population growth is destroying wildlife habitat. This has contributed a 68 percent drop in populations of wild animals over the last 50 years. Fortunately, the solution to the first of these crises could be the same as the solution to the second – and it could be remarkably simple, according to a new report in the journal Nature. Ecologist Robin Chazdon and colleagues published a report that concludes the answer is allowing just a small portion of farmland around the world to revert to forests, which both absorb carbon dioxide and provide homes for wild animals. Allowing just 15 percent of agricultural lands to return to tree cover could avoid 60 percent of expected global extinctions, while also sequestering about a third of the carbon dioxide increase in the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution, according to the study in Nature.

  

Chazdon, Professor Emeritus at the University of Connecticut and Research Professor at the University of the Sunshine Coast in Australia, explained why farmers might be willing to allow more of their fields to go wild.

“Farmers all over the country, and all over the world, are being impacted by climate change already,” Chazdon said. “And I think many of them see the writing on the wall, already.  They realize they need to be part of change. And I think that we need to reframe these policies in terms of wanting a sustainable future for farming and farming families by making these changes.”

In addition to addressing climate change, providing farmers with more financial incentives to grow strips of forests and wetlands between their corn and soybean fields would also reduce a major source of water pollution in the Chesapeake Bay and other waterways by creating natural filters to catch the runoff of fertilizers.

John Marzluff is Professor of Wildlife Science at the University of Washington. He said that allowing strategic reforestation like this is critical, because monoculture farms are wiping out thousands of species, including many songbirds.

“The bobolink is one, the dickcissel is another,” said Marzluff. “And, in addition to just birds, we’ve got mammals as well. We’ve got kit foxes and swift foxes, prairie dogs, and badgers. Lots of animals that are involved in the prairie ecosystem are going down, as well as many of the butterflies that utilized a lot of the weeds that would grow around farmland.”

Even if farmers cleared and planted on 15 percent less land, they could still produce enough food to feed the world’s population, Robin Chazdon argues. In fact, because of more efficient modern farming practices, around the world, obesity today kills more people than starvation, according to the World Health Organization.

However, the political challenges to making the shift in farming policy could be enormous.

This is because the most important farmland to target for reforestation is in equatorial jungle regions like Central America, West Africa and Indonesia, where the greater density of growth harbors more wildlife and absorbs more carbon dioxide, according to the Nature study.

Paying farmers in these regions to clear less land could require wealthier polluting countries like the United States to send millions or billions of dollars to landowners in less developed nations to compensate them for allowing more nature.

This could only happen under the polar opposite of President Trump’s “America First” governing philosophy.  We’ll know in less than two weeks – on election day – if America is willing to even think about going there.

“I do hope that the recent push toward sort of isolation and ‘America First,’ is a short-lived phenomenon in our country,” Chazdon said.  “I think most people in our country don’t think that way. People are  beginning to see all these important connections.”

Photo of Professor Robin Chazdon by the University of Connecticut / Peter Morenus

The Environment in Focus
WYPR Features

Related Content

Amid a Rising Sea of Vacant Malls, Developer Plans to Clear-Cut a Forest

By Oct 14, 2020

Forty minutes northeast of Baltimore, at the Boulevard at Box Hill shopping mall in Harford County, hundreds of empty parking spaces surround a J.C. Penney store. Signs out front proclaim: “CLOSING. Entire store, 75 to 90 percent off. Everything must go!”

J.C. Penney, which is closing 150 stores in malls nationally, is one of several major retail chains going bankrupt or shifting to strictly online selling as the coronavirus recession and competition with Amazon.com have combined to drain mall-based retail.

Veronica Cassilly, a retired environmental science teacher, shakes her head outside of the big box store. She says she’s disgusted, in part because the mall itself is fairly new – but soon to be partly vacant and thrown away, like a giant fast-food container.

“J.C. Penney is a renter, and now they’re done, and the land is wasted – and it happens over and over and over again,” Cassilly said.

According to a recent study by an international investment bank, Barclays, the percentage of U.S. malls with a vacancy rate of more than 20 percent – putting them in danger of failing -- increased to 28 percent in September, up from just 8 percent a year ago.

And yet, despite the acres of vacant mall space opening up in Harford County and elsewhere, not far from the J.C. Penney here, a developer is planning to clear-cut more than 300 acres of old growth forest to build a brand new retail and business project

GOP’s Rejection of Science Comes Home with COVID in White House

By Oct 7, 2020

After months of ridiculing scientific guidance on the use of masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus – and even demanding that his own employees inside the White House not take precautions around him – President Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19.

But it was not just Trump infected. It was much of the leadership of the Republican Party that has mocked and belittled public health protections in the midst of a pandemic. 

After spending time with the super-spreader in chief, Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien was diagnosed with COVID-19. So was Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, presidential advisors Kellyanne Conway and Stephen Miller, as well as the White House press secretary and three Republican Senators.

Ed Rollins, a veteran Republican political strategist and co-chairman of a pro-Trump super PAC, told the Washington Post: “Now we’re sort of the stupid party.”

Yes, the Republican party’s rejection of science has come home to roost in the White House. This is not just an issue with Covid.  President Trump and the Republican establishment have been equally skeptical and dismissive of the scientific consensus about climate change, which Trump has called a hoax.  

  

Suspension of Curbside Recycling in Baltimore is Part of a National Trend

By Sep 23, 2020

On August 31, Baltimore suspended its curbside recycling program. The coronavirus pandemic and fear of infection had caused about a third of the city’s solid waste workers to call in sick or take days off, which triggered a trash collection crisis in the city.

To address the problem, the Department of Public Works directed all remaining workers in that division to concentrate only on trash pickup.  As an alternative to curbside recycling, the city is asking residents to now drive their own recyclables to 14 drop-off centers scattered around the city, through November 1st.

One of the drop-off centers is here in Northwest Baltimore in front of Greenspring Middle School. Yesterday morning, a city worker tossed cardboard boxes into the back of a truck as he expressed anxieties about getting the virus on the job.

“Yeah, it’s been a hard time, with people being out,” the DPW worker said. “That’s why we’re having all this problem. I’m worried, but you know – you got to work, you got to work.”  

Ancient Petroglyphs in Susquehanna River Reveal Lost American Culture

By Sep 16, 2020

The sun was already low on the horizon when I set off into the Susquehanna River in my kayak just southwest of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The golden light illuminated rocky islands in the broad and quiet river, and the crowns of sycamores towering alongshore.

The guide on my trip along the Chesapeake Bay’s biggest tributary was historian Paul Nevin, the Director of a museum in Lancaster County called the Zimmerman Center for Heritage.

“We are on a trip to see the Safe Harbor Petroglyphs, which is one of the most outstanding rock art sites in the northeast United States,” Nevin said.

In the distance, a wall appeared– the nearly century-old Safe Harbor hydroelectric dam, stretching across nearly a mile of the river.  Downstream from the dam, amid a jumble of boulders, is an island of rock the size of a beached sperm whale.  Across its back teeters a sun-bleached and twisted tree trunk, thrown high by floodwaters.  

The Beauty Of Devil’s Island In The Chesapeake Bay

By Sep 10, 2020

On the Eastern Shore of Maryland, at the very end of a long peninsula reaching out into the Chesapeake Bay, is a remote and isolated crabbing town called Deal Island.

The place is so little-known and off the grid that it is often mistaken for the better known town of Deal, Maryland – on the Western Shore. But this is a different place, all the way on the other side of the Bay. And the only way to get to Deal Island is down a long road leading west from Princes Anne through vast and open wetlands and over a narrow bridge.

The town is dominated by a wooden dock, piled with crab pots. A waterman’s bar called “Arby’s”  doubles a general store, and about 20 workboats come and go.

A skipjack called the Somerset is tied up beside the boat ramp, its canvas sails furled and streaks of rust tracing its white wooden hull. It’s a sign of this town’s still-living connections to the Chesapeake’s history, when thousands of these single-masted ships dredged oysters from the bay bottom.  