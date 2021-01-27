The Environment in Focus is a weekly perspective on the issues and people changing our natural world. Tom Pelton gives you a tour of this landscape every Wednesday at 7:46 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.
Tom Pelton is a national award-winning environmental journalist, formerly with The Baltimore Sun. He is the author of the book, The Chesapeake in Focus: Transforming the Natural World, published by Johns Hopkins University Press. Pelton is also Director of Communications at the Environmental Integrity Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to holding polluters and governments accountable to protect public health.
The Environment in Focus is independently owned and distributed by Environment in Focus Radio to WYPR and other stations. The program is sponsored by the Abell Foundation, which is working to enhance the quality of life in Baltimore and in Maryland. The views expressed are solely Pelton's. You can contact him at pelton.tom@gmail.com
A landmark court decision last week requires the Maryland Department of the Environment – for the first time – to start regulating the ammonia air pollution that rises from the Eastern Shore’s massive poultry industry.
Daniel Estrin remembers when he was about eight years old. He was fly fishing with a friend in a stream in New York State. His friend’s father caught…
Developers are proposing to build a high-speed, magnetic levitation train line between Baltimore and Washington. The $13 billion Maglev project is…
Exactly one week after his inauguration, President Joe Biden issued an executive order promising to tackle climate change. He set a goal of making all…
After World War II, the DuPont chemical company began marketing Teflon, the miraculous-seeming nonstick agent sold on pots and pans around the world.Then…
One of the most spectacular failures of the Trump administration – other than his failure to “drain the swamp,” or bring back American manufacturing, or…
My brother Mike texted me about our mom. He wrote: "If you want to say any last words, Tom, you'd better get out here fast.” Our mother, Patty Jane…
As President Biden gears up to tackle a daunting variety of problems – ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change – he’s forming a cabinet to…
It’s a cold winter day, and I’m exploring an old forest of oaks, tulip poplars and beech trees in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. I’m with Dennis Whigham,…
Amid the chaos of a pandemic, as well as the lingering shock waves from the recent anti-Democratic riots by Trump followers in Washington D.C., the…