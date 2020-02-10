Rebellion And R&B On A Washington County Farm

One hundred sixty years ago this week, the abolitionist John Brown led a raid on the army arsenal at Harpers Ferry hoping to arm slaves who would rise in rebellion. We ask historian Martha Jones what drove Brown, and how history views him.

Then--author Ed Maliskas tells how the farm in Washington County was bought by the Black Elks fraternal organization and later drew crowds of young people for concerts by R&B giants. His book is, "John Brown to James Brown: The Little Farm where Liberty Budded, Blossomed and Boogied".

On Wednesday, Maliskas will be speaking and singing books in the African American Department of the Pratt’s Central Library. Details here. Original air date October 15, 2019.