Olszewski Pledges Police Reforms

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Police Chief Melissa Hyatt announced a series of changes in police policy Friday spurred by reaction to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Olszewski said the department’s use of force policy will be updated, that all members of the department will receive additional training on what he called “fair and impartial policing,” and that the county will make public complaints against police officers.

“The protests we’ve seen in Baltimore County and around the country are shining a bright light on what we already knew,” he said. “That we have a long way to go to achieve equal justice for African American communities and all communities of color.”

Chief Hyatt said good police officers despise corrupt or abusive people who wear the uniform.

“The death of George Floyd was nothing short of a grievous tragedy,” she said. “And just as this impacted communities across our nation and right here in Baltimore County, it impacted our police department, as we have employees who are in pain and feel conflicted as well.”

Meantime, County Councilman Julian Jones said he will introduce a package of proposed police reforms. They include prohibiting officers from using chokeholds.