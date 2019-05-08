 Midday News Wrap 5.8.19 | WYPR
Midday

Midday News Wrap 5.8.19

Today, analysis of the seismic shifts taking place in MD politics, as Adrienne Jones becomes the first African American, first woman Speaker of the House;  a seasoned political veteran becomes Baltimore’s Mayor; and a young, ambitious councilman becomes President of the City Council. 

With award winning investigative journalist Jayne Miller of WBAL Television; and Andy Green, the Editorial Page Editor of the Baltimore Sun.

This conversation was streamed live on the WYPR Facebook page. You can watch the video here.  

