Midday News Wrap 5.8.19

Today, analysis of the seismic shifts taking place in MD politics, as Adrienne Jones becomes the first African American, first woman Speaker of the House; a seasoned political veteran becomes Baltimore’s Mayor; and a young, ambitious councilman becomes President of the City Council.

With award winning investigative journalist Jayne Miller of WBAL Television; and Andy Green, the Editorial Page Editor of the Baltimore Sun.

This conversation was streamed live on the WYPR Facebook page. You can watch the video here.