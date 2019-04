On today's News Wrap: Attorney General William Barr released the Mueller Report after sharing it with the White House to decide questions of Executive Privilege. Did Mr. Trump's efforts to shut down the investigation amount to obstruction of justice? We'll talk about what Mueller concluded and what it means.

Tom's guests are Ronald Weich, Dean of the University of Baltimore School of Law, political law attorney Cleta Mitchell, and POLITICO senior legal affairs contributor, Josh Gerstein.