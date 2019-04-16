Midday Culture Connections: The Insidious World of Sex Trafficking

A warning to listeners who may be tuning in with young children: we will be talking about mature topics today on this edition of Midday Culture Connections.

On today's Midday Culture Connections with Dr. Sheri Parks: pulling back the curtain on the insidious, hidden world of sex trafficking. Sex trafficking is the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the United States. In leafy suburbs, seedy city streets and posh hotels reports of the sexual exploitation of women and children have skyrocketed. Our guests today are: Dr. Sheri Parks, the Vice President for Strategic Initiatives at the Maryland Institute College of Art; Jeanne Allert, the founder and executive director of the Samaritan Women Institute for Shelter Care; and Jessica Emerson, founder of the Human Trafficking Prevention Project at the University of Baltimore.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring is encouraged to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1 (888) 373 - 7888.

