-
On, the latest installment of Midday Culture Connections, Tom and Dr. Sheri Parks explore the phenomenon known as “cancel culture.” Shane Gillis almost…
-
On this month's edition of Midday Culture Connections, Tom is joined again by Dr. Sheri Parks, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at the Maryland…
-
It's another edition of Midday Culture Connections with Dr. Sheri Parks, and guest host Rob Sivak.Today we’re asking the question: what is courage? From…
-
It’s Midday Culture Connections with Dr. Sheri Parks of the MD Inst Coll of Art. Today, we are joined by Donna Brazile, a political strategist, and the…
-
A warning to listeners who may be tuning in with young children: we will be talking about mature topics today on this edition of Midday Culture…
-
On today's Midday Culture Connections with Dr. Sheri Parks: a conversation about believability, empathy and victimhood.Baltimore Police say that the…
-
We begin with a look at the history of African Americans in Horror movies. On Thursday, Shudder TV will premiere a terrific new documentary called, Horror…
-
On today's Midday Culture Connections, a conversation about the links between racism and anti-Semitism. Tom is joined by Dr. Sheri Parks, Vice President…
-
On today’s Midday Culture Connection with Dr. Sheri Parks: a conversation about sexual assault in education. When Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge…
-
On this installment of Midday Culture Connections: we look at one of the legacies of the transatlantic slave trade that might not immediately come to…