MD Lawmakers Introduce Climate and Mass Transit Bills

Amid the chaos of a pandemic, as well as the lingering shock waves from the recent anti-Democratic riots by Trump followers in Washington D.C., the Maryland General Assembly’s annual legislative session opened today in Annapolis. 

The most important environmental bills being debated in Maryland this year focus on two aspects of the most weighty issue facing our planet: Climate change, and mass transportation as a key strategy for reducing greenhouse gas pollution.

A bill called the “Climate Change Solutions Now Act” would require the state to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by about half within 10 years and have net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

The legislation, backed by a coalition of 73 environmental and community groups across the state, would also require the planting of five million trees – many in urban neighborhoods – and the electrification of the state vehicle fleet, among other steps.

    

The lead sponsors of the bill, Democratic Senator Paul Pinsky, Chairman of the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, and state Del. Dana Stein, Vice Chair of the House Environment and Transportation Committee, spoke during an online press conference yesterday.

“Once again, this past year, we witnessed raging fires in California,” said Pinsky. “We also saw flooding along the Gulf Coast, and torrential rains and major storm events throughout the nation and world. I think we all realize that the crisis, in terms of climate, is not abating, at all.”

In the U.S., the sector of the economy that contributes the largest share of greenhouse gases – about 28 percent, in total -- is transportation.

Mass transit has long been recognized as an important strategy for reducing carbon dioxide pollution from cars and trucks. But the COVID pandemic is crippling mass transportation agencies across the U.S.

Kevin Quinn is Administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA).

“The biggest impact we’ve seen is a pretty dramatic reduction in ridership,” Quinn said. “Overall, as an agency, we are about 59 percent down (in terms of ridership since March). But that differs, based on the mode you are talking about. So our local bus service has decreased about 50 percent, but that’s quite honestly not as dramatic as we’ve seen elsewhere in the country. We also have our MARC trains and our commuter buses. Those are down about 90 percent.”

The result has been a drop in revenues from fares of about $7 million a month to MTA – plus more lost money from a decline in gas tax collections.  All this forced the transit administration to cut MARC train and commuter bus service by about half in late September.

To help solve chronic mass transit funding and maintenance shortfalls that date back even before the pandemic, state Delegate Brooke Lierman and State Senator Corey McCray, both Democrats of Baltimore, are co-sponsoring a bill. It would force the state to keep mass transit capital spending, for fixing and replacing buses and trains, at a level high enough to maintain a safe fleet. That would mean continuing at an annual cost of almost $500 million a year -- rather than slashing this funding by half as the Hogan Administration has planned between 2021 and 2026.

Here’s Delegate Brooke Lierman: “We have buses that simply break down…we have light rail cars that have also become obsolete. Our subway tracks in 2018 became so dangerous that they had to shut down subways service for six weeks in Baltimore to fix it.”

Lierman and her co-sponsor hope that the infusion of funds will help get mass transit back on track in Maryland. This, over the long run, will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector – and combat climate change.

However, a bigger question remains. Will the pandemic forever change the way people work and commute? This might alter the whole idea of mass transportation, and force it to evolve in ways that are not year clear.

Flowers in December a Sign of Climate Out of Balance

By Dec 24, 2020

Ah, Christmas time!  I went walking through my neighborhood and was charmed by the strings of lights illuminating porches, the inflated Santa, the plastic reindeer, the snow and ice.  But then I saw flowers emerging from the ground, near a cherry tree in full bloom.  

It made me confused. Why are flowers blooming in December in Baltimore?  The wildflowers called snowdrops normally emerge from the ground in February or March. And most cherry trees, of course, bloom in March or April; although a few do flower in the fall.

“It definitely seems odd this year,” said Theresa Crimmins, a plant ecologist at the University of Arizona and Director of the National Phenology Network, which studies which seasons plants bloom in across the U.S. 

“All across the country, people have reported things flowering this fall – this past October and November, specifically – that they never reported in the past flowering in October and November,” she said.  "Things like chokecherries and mountain magnolia were in flower this past fall in North Carolina, which is not normal. On Long Island, people reported clematis and false lily of the valley flowering in the fall, and those are definitely springtime species."   

Interbreeding of Ravens Echoes Human Genetic History

By Dec 30, 2020

  Kevin Omland, a biology professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, stands below a highway overpass towering above a wooded stream valley in the Patapsco Valley State Park, just southwest of Baltimore.

 

He aims his binoculars up at a scraggly nest of sticks that ravens built in the steel beams beneath Interstate 195. 

 

“Give yourself a second and you can see three young,” Omland said. “They are hanging out there quite peacefully. Not flapping, maybe stretching a little bit.”

 

“Wow!"  I replied. "Three large, black, sinister looking dudes sitting up on their nest under the bridge -- kind of ominous."

 

“Tom, you’re squinting incorrectly. Those are beautiful creatures,” Omland said. “They are going to have marvelous iridescent plumage in just a few days.”

 

Common ravens, or Corvus Corax, are – of course – beloved in Baltimore, with their ties to Edgar Allan Poe and our NFL team.  But historically, around the world, ravens have been seen either as harbingers of death – because of their habit of eating dead animals and people – or, alternatively, as godlike tricksters, because of their intelligence, dexterity, and bizarre vocalizations.

 


New Trump EPA Rule Against “Junk Science” Trashes Real Science

By Jan 7, 2021

  Yesterday, the Trump Administration’s EPA Administrator spoke during an online press conference to announce a new regulation that he said would end EPA’s use of “secret science” in federal government decisions to control pollution from industry.

 “Why would anyone want our decisions to be made in secret?” Administrator Andrew Wheeler asked. “In the past, increased transparency strengthened EPA’s credibility among the public.  I continue to pursue that legacy today.”

The new regulation – called the “Strengthening Transparency in Pivotal Science” rule -- prioritizes which public health studies EPA can use as the basis for future pollution control rules. It allows political appointees to de-emphasize or put aside scientific research that does not reveal to industry underlying details such as the names of patients surveyed and their personal medical histories. This kind of disclosure is often impractical or impossible, because medical researchers interview patients under promises of confidentiality.

  

The Future of Environmental Justice in the Biden Administration

By Dec 17, 2020

  As President-Elect Biden assembles his new administration, one candidate being considered for a top environmental position, perhaps director of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, is Mustafa Santiago Ali.

Ali worked for 24 years at the Environmental Protection Agency and was its senior advisor for environmental yustice. He was a founding member of EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice, which is dedicated to reducing pollution in minority and lower-income communities, including those in Baltimore.

After working for EPA most of his life – he started there as a student intern -- Ali quit in March of 2017 after the new Trump Administration tried to eliminate the Office of Environmental Justice. It was part of Trump’s general hostility toward government programs, especially those that would help urban areas and people of color.   

Here’s Mustafa Ali: "I saw what the new administration was going to do by not honoring science, by eliminating programs that were critical for front-line communities in protecting their lives and their health.  And I knew that I couldn’t be part of that.”

   

Fixing EPA And The Bay Cleanup Under Biden

By Dec 10, 2020

The inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden on January 20 will mean a new day for millions of federal civil servants who were disparaged by Donald Trump as so-called “deep state” enemies of his administration.

The federal agency that will be perhaps most relieved when Trump steps onto the final flight to Mar-A-Lago will be the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which marked its 50th birthday on a downbeat note last week. Under Trump, more than 1,200 EPA employees were fired or quit – leaving staffing at the lowest level since 1987. His administration also weakened or eliminated almost 100 pollution control rules.

Stan Meiburg served at EPA for 39 years until 2017, including as Acting Deputy Administrator.

“The last several years have been tough for EPA,” said Meiburg, who now works as Director of Graduate Studies in Sustainability at Wake Forest University. “There are many employees in the agency who feel that the agency stepped away from its basic core values: Follow the science; follow the law; and be transparent.”

Under Trump, EPA ignored its scientists and literally followed the direction of a former coal industry lobbyist.

  