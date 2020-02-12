 Life Starts Showing Up: Mary’s Story | WYPR
Life Starts Showing Up: Mary's Story

Mary felt invisible when she was a kid. She was a middle child in a family preoccupied by multiple illnesses. She knows now that she was clinically depressed, but at the time, all she knew was that illicit drugs provided her some relief. After years of addiction, she got clean, had a good job, and a family, but a relapse threw her into a tailspin. She’s starting over now, again, with 20 months clean, and she talks with Theo about the highs and lows of her ongoing struggle.

