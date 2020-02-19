 JHU 2019 Donations Surpass Most Other Universities (BBJ Story) | WYPR

JHU 2019 Donations Surpass Most Other Universities (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie 12 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

Johns Hopkins University blew all other Maryland colleges — and most colleges in the nation — out of the water with an impressive intake of $2.7 billion in donations in fiscal 2019, according to a new report. 

More than half of Hopkins' voluntary funding total came from a single alumnus donor: businessman, philanthropist and 2020 presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg. Hopkins reported the record $1.8 billion gift, which it said would support financial aid opportunities for students, in November 2018. The university said the donation was the largest single contribution ever given to a U.S. academic institution. About $1.6 billion came through Bloomberg's foundation, and the remaining millions from other entities owned by the billionaire. The remarkable gift was cited in a new report based on an annual survey from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education, or CASE, that examined voluntary donations to U.S. colleges and universities.

READ THE FULL STORY ON THE BBJ WEBSITE.

Baltimore Business Journal

