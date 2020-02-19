JHU 2019 Donations Surpass Most Other Universities (BBJ Story)

Johns Hopkins University blew all other Maryland colleges — and most colleges in the nation — out of the water with an impressive intake of $2.7 billion in donations in fiscal 2019, according to a new report.
More than half of Hopkins' voluntary funding total came from a single alumnus donor: businessman, philanthropist and 2020 presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg. Hopkins reported the record $1.8 billion gift, which it said would support financial aid opportunities for students, in November 2018. The university said the donation was the largest single contribution ever given to a U.S. academic institution. About $1.6 billion came through Bloomberg's foundation, and the remaining millions from other entities owned by the billionaire. The remarkable gift was cited in a new report based on an annual survey from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education, or CASE, that examined voluntary donations to U.S. colleges and universities.